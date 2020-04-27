Food pantry donations, mail-in or donation box locations

Due to the coronavirus the food pantry is asking for additional items. With school closings and possible financial loss for some families, we are anticipating an influx in demand for pantry use.

Monetary donations or gift cards are appreciated. Checks can be made payable to The Trumbull Food Pantry, (do not mail cash) and mailed to:

Trumbull Food Pantry, 23 Priscilla Place, Trumbull, CT 06611.

You can also donate online. 100% of your donation goes directly to the Trumbull Food Pantry.

Food, personal grooming items, and household items can be contributed to the Trumbull Food Pantry by using the donation box located at Stop & Shop on Quality Street or by depositing goods in the bins located behind the Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place.

Staff is checking the bins regularly for donations.

The Trumbull Food Pantry is delivering Meals on Wheels and food pantry/grocery items to seniors and others in need. Income restrictions do not apply. Anyone is eligible. Call 203-452-5136 for assistance. Leave a message and your call will be returned.

There are also drive-thru services at the Trumbull Senior Center for food pantry clients and residents in need. If you or anyone you know is struggling to purchase food or not able to get to the store, contact Social Services. All calls, deliveries, or pickups are confidential. Assistance for families, children, adults, and seniors. Drive thru at the Senior Center is by appointment only. To sign up for these services call 203-452-5136 for assistance. Leave a message and your call will be returned.

Grocery Bag Program

Available for all seniors and disabled persons. Once a week, grocery bags are ordered from a local business. Each bag contains produce, dairy, and staple items. The cost of the bags are $15 or $25, but no one is turned away for inability to pay. Financial assistance is available to anyone who inquires.

Call 203-452-5136 to order or if you have any questions. Be sure to leave a message, staff are monitoring the phones.