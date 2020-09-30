Food drive

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull, will be hosting a food drive on Friday, Oct. 2. The monthly food drive takes place on the first Friday of each month.

Drop-off times in the church parking lot will be from 8 a.m.-noon. Nonperishable food donations should be placed in the trunk of one’s vehicle and will be removed by church volunteers. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required. All donations will benefit area food pantries.

Additional information is available by either contacting Sam Sutter at 203-878-7508; sam.sutter@optonline.net) or the church office at 203-375-1503; trinityepiscopal00@att.net).