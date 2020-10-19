Flu vaccinations available

Trumbull Health Department (THD) reminds residents that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, flu vaccinations are extremely important this year. Taking into account the pandemic guidelines, THD will offer a variety of options to receive contactless vaccinations. THD encourages residents to follow these three steps:

1. Visit trumbull-ct.gov/flu-clinic to schedule an appointment and vaccination option that is convenient for you. If internet access is a problem, call the department at 203-452-1030 and staff will schedule an appointment for you.

2. Complete the consent form in advance and bring a copy to the vaccination clinic. Consent forms can be found online at trumbull-ct.gov/flu-clinic or call the department to have one emailed or mailed to you. Forms will be available on-site at all vaccination clinics.

3. Bring a printed copy of your insurance cards, if you are able.

The department offers drive-thru and walk-in vaccination options. Residents can also schedule an appointment that is convenient for them..

Drive-thru vaccination clinics are scheduled for:

· Saturday, Oct. 24 (for families and children), at the Health Department, 335 White Plains Road, 9-11 a.m.

· Tuesday, Nov. 3 (for general public), at the department, 9-11 a.m.

Evening appointments can be made for:

· Thursday, Oct. 22, at THD from 6-8 p.m.

The THD accepts Aetna, Aetna Medicare Advantage, Anthem BC/BS, Cigna, ConnectiCare, ConnectiCare VIP Medicare, Medicare Part B, Oxford, UnitedHealthcare, and UHC Medicare. For those without the above insurance the standard seasonal flu vaccine cost is $30 (cash or check accepted).

For those 65 years of age and older the high dose flu vaccine is offered. The cost is $50.

Residents attending one of the clinics should bring their insurance card and driver’s license (if available) to the vaccination clinic.

Bango said, “Residents are encouraged to complete the consent form in advance to ensure a shorter wait time.”