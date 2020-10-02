Flu vaccinations available

Residents wanting to schedule an appointment and flu vaccination option that is convenient for them are asked to visit trumbull-ct.gov/flu-clinic. If internet access is a problem, call the department at 203-452-1030 and staff will schedule an appointment.

Participants are asked to complete the consent form in advance and bring a copy to the vaccination clinic. Consent forms can be found online at trumbull-ct.gov/flu-clinic or call the department to have one emailed or mailed. Forms will be available on-site at all vaccination clinics.

Attendees are to bring a printed copy of their insurance cards if they are able.

“The Health Department is making vaccination clinics easier than ever with our online scheduling and consent forms, and various vaccination clinic options,” said Director of Health Luci Bango. “We have streamlined our process to ensure residents receive vaccinations in a convenient and efficient manner. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of drive-thru clinics in order to minimize potential exposure to other illnesses.”

The department offers drive-thru and walk-in vaccination options. Residents can also schedule an appointment that is convenient for them.

Walk-in vaccination clinics, all at THD, are:

· Monday, Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and from 2-4 p.m.

· Tuesday, Oct. 6, 10:30 a.m.-1p.m., and from 2-4 p.m.

· Thursday, Oct. 8, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and from 2-4 p.m.

Call 203-452-1030 for more walk-in opportunities.

Drive-thru vaccinations clinics are scheduled for:

· Monday, Oct. 12 (for seniors), at Trumbull High School, 76 Strobel Road, 9-11 a.m.

· Saturday, Oct. 24 (for families and children), at the Health Department, 335 White Plains Road, 9-11 a.m.

· Tuesday, Nov. 3 (for general public), at the department, 9-11 a.m.

Evening appointments can be made for:

· Thursday, Oct. 22, at THD from 6-8 p.m.

The THD accepts Aetna, Aetna Medicare Advantage, Anthem BC/BS, Cigna, ConnectiCare, ConnectiCare VIP Medicare, Medicare Part B, Oxford, UnitedHealthcare, and UHC Medicare. For those without the above insurance the standard seasonal flu vaccine cost is $30 (cash or check accepted).

For those 65 years of age and older the high dose flu vaccine is offered. The cost is $50.

Residents attending one of the clinics should bring their insurance card and driver’s license (if available) to the vaccination clinic.

Bango said, “Residents are encouraged to complete the consent form in advance to ensure a shorter wait time.”