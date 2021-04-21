Floyd verdict sparks hope, inspiration for activists abroad ELAINE GANLEY, Associated Press April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 10:14 a.m.
Assa Traore whose brother Adama died in the custody of French police in 2016, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press about the guilty verdict in the United States for the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd, in Ivry-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Assa Traore whose brother Adama died in the custody of French police in 2016, speaks, during an interview with The Associated Press about the guilty verdict in the United States for the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd, in Ivry-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
A woman walks past a mural depicting the image of George Floyd under railway arches at Waterloo Station, in London, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
A local resident stands next to a mural painted in June 2020 showing George Floyd with the Swahili word "Haki" or "Justice" in the Kibera low-income neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Local residents sit next to a mural painted in June 2020 showing George Floyd with the Swahili word "Haki" or "Justice" in the Kibera low-income neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Lee Lawrence poses with a picture of his mother, Cherry Groce, in London, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Lawrence's mother, Cherry Groce, was shot by police during a raid on her London home in 1985. She was left paralyzed from the waist down and died in 2011 after spending 26 years in a wheelchair. Her shooting triggered the 1985 Brixton riots, and her family have been fighting for justice ever since.
Lee Lawrence poses with a picture of his mother, Cherry Groce, in London, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
A graffiti reading "I Can't Breathe" is seen on a wall in Rome, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Assa Traore whose brother Adama died in the custody of French police in 2016, poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press about the guilty verdict in the United States for the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd, in Ivry-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
PARIS (AP) — The guilty verdict in the trial over George Floyd's death was not just celebrated in America. It signaled hope for those seeking racial justice and fighting police brutality on the other side of the Atlantic, where Black Lives Matter has also become a rallying cry.
But the fight is far from over, activists in Europe said Wednesday.