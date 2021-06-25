Floyd's 7-year-old daughter heard at Chauvin's sentencing June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 2:58 p.m.
George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter says she wishes she could tell her late father that “I miss you and I love you.”
Gianna Floyd’s video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing f or former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.