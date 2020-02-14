Flowers for Valentine’s Day

Pictured are Harrriet Polansky, Executive Director of Stern Village, Eileen Giarniero, Nichols Garden Club member, and Anna Kaczmarczyk, Nichols Garden Club president.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, members of the Nichols Garden Club gathered together to create more than 40 floral arrangements, which were delivered the next day to Stern Village, Maefair Health Care Center and St, Joseph's Center for the residents to celebrate Valentine's Day. This event is a long standing tradition for the club and is part of their ongoing community outreach program.