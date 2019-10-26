Flounder fishing prohibited in November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Flounder fishing in state waters will be halted in November to protect migrating fish.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is reminding anglers that commercial and recreational fishing for flounder is prohibited from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

Flounder migrate from Mobile Bay, the Mississippi Sound and other inshore waters into the Gulf of Mexico to spawn beginning in November each year. Kevin Anson, chief biologist with the Alabama Marine Resources Division, said the November closure was established to protect the migrating fish and help grow the population.

Additionally, the department said Alabama waters will close to the recreational harvest of greater amberjack on Nov. 1. That coincides with the closing of Gulf federal waters. State and federal waters will remain closed to amberjack fishing through April 30.