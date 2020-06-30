Florida woman charged in ex-boyfriend's shooting death

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is suspected in the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Roykeria Wiley, 29, was seen in surveillance camera footage running from a home in South Bay moments after Estevan Rodriguez, 43, was repeatedly shot from close range. The footage also captured a man running from the home and getting into the woman’s truck, but he has not been charged.

Wiley was uspet over the breakup and had a violent outburst in that home three days before the killing, according to sheriff's officials.

Wiley shattered a beer bottle in the home and smashed a mirror, according to records. A witness said Rodriguez pushed her, causing her to fall and injure her nose.

The Palm Beach Post reported a judge on Monday ordered Wiley to remain in jail without the possibility of posting bail. A lawyer for Wiley was not included on jail records.

South Bay is southwest of West Palm Beach, near Lake Okeechobee.