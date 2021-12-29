Florida's university leaders urge masks, booster shots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Leaders of Florida's university system on Wednesday urged students and workers on campus to wear masks, get vaccinated with a booster shot and get tested for COVID-19 when needed when they return to campus next month.

Everyone on Florida's 12 public university campuses must stay vigilant since “it is clear the pandemic is not over," said Syd Kitson, chair of the Florida Board of Governors, and Marshall Criser, chancellor of the state university system, in an open letter to students, faculty and staff.