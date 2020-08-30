Florida reports lowest death toll since June

MIAMI (AP) — Florida's health officials reported on Sunday the lowest number of new deaths in more than two months.

The state’s health department tallied 14 new COVID-19 deaths as the number of known cases of the virus reported each day also continued to drop. It was the lowest daily death toll since June 22, when officials reported 12 new deaths.

The new deaths raise the total number of deaths to 11,263 and lower the average daily toll reported over the past week to 114.

Authorities said the number of confirmed cases had risen by 2,583 to a total of 621,586 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 remained at about 3,800 Sunday.

