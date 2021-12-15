Florida man arrested, charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and attacking a police officer, officials said.

Mason Joel Courson, 26, of Tamarac, was arrested Tuesday and charged with eight federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to court records. He made his initial court appearance Wednesday in Florida, but the case is being prosecuted in Washington federal court.