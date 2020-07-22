Florida man accused of steering urine tests to drug lab

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of taking at least $70,000 in kickbacks for steering urine tests to a drug-testing lab, police said.

Daniel Martin Kaine, 35, was arrested last week and charged with six counts of patient-brokering, according to a Delray Beach police report.

The investigation began in 2019 after the Palm Beach County Sober Homes Task Force filed patient-brokering charges against Jason Gadreault . He told investigators he got kickbacks from the Pennsylvania-based lab Genesis Diagnostics to steer urine tests its way, the Palm Beach Post reported.

According to police, Genesis gave treatment centers and sober homes cuts of insurance payments for the tests, which can bring thousands of dollars per week in insurance reimbursements.

In 2016 and 2017, Gadreault got $772,911 from Genesis, according to court documents. He told investigators he would receive $150 per test and then give $125 to his conduit at a sober home, the newspaper reported.

He said told investigators that Kaine was the “sub rep” at Your Life Recovery in Boynton Beach. A recent arrest report listed 12 checks, totaling $70,360, from Gadreault to Kaine between April and August of 2017.

Florida law states that it's illegal for a lab or a health-care provider either to offer or to pay a sober home or a drug-treatment center a commission, a bonus or a bribe for the referral of patients.

Kaine was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond. His attorney, Thomas Sclafani, told the Post he had no comment about the arrest.