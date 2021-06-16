Florida gov heeds call from Texas, Arizona for border help

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis castigated the Biden administration for what he called “a disaster and an emergency” at the nation's border with Mexico and said Wednesday that he would send law enforcement to Texas and Arizona, whose Republican governors have appealed to other states for help.
DeSantis became the first governor to heed the call from his fellow Republicans, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to send law officers to the border to help with interdiction efforts to capture those entering the country illegally -- including those working for cartels trafficking illicit drugs to all corners of the country.