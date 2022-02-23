Florida TV chef charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gluten-free TV chef was arrested Wednesday in Florida on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, officials said.

Carol Kicinski, who presents monthly episodes on the nationally syndicated “Daytime” show, and Jon Heneghan, who lives with Kicinski at a Dunedin home, were arrested and charged with four federal offenses that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to court records. Dunedin is in the Tampa Bay area, north of Clearwater. The case is being prosecuted in Washington federal court.