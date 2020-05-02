Florida State University announces new inductee in virtual ceremony

Florida State University welcomed 316 new student inductees into its Garnet & Gold Scholar Society this spring, the largest class of inductees to date since the program was started.

This spring’s ceremony was held virtually due to COVID-19.

Established in 2010, the Garnet & Gold Scholar Society facilitates student involvement and recognizes undergraduate students who excel within and beyond the classroom in at least three of five areas: International experience, internship, leadership, research and service.

To become an inductee of the Garnet & Gold Scholar Society, students must meet the engagement criteria and submit a synthesis reflection essay in their final semester before graduation. Participants are recognized with a unique medal and receive a designation on their official university transcript, making these students more marketable to potential employers or graduate programs.

The Spring 2020 inductee from Trumbull is Elizabeth Greiner, majoring in Elementary Education.