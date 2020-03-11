Florida House sends e-Verify bill back to Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House sent a bill to require that public employers use the federal e-Verify database to determine employees' eligibility to work in the United States back to the Senate on Wednesday.

Both chambers would require government agencies and businesses that contract with them to use e-Verify, while giving private employers the option of using e-Verify or a form that's already required under federal law to verify employment eligibility.

But the House stripped out Senate language that would allow the state to conduct random audits of employers' files to make sure they are complying with the law. The two sides now have until the end of the day Friday to work out differences in the bill.

The House passed its version of the bill on a 73-45 vote.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has made use of e-Verify one of his priorities.