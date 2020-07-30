Fleeing man shot by FBI in Little Rock will remain in jail

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock man will remain in jail after he was shot by an FBI agent when he reportedly attempted to drive through a line of police vehicles.

Cameron Bryant, 33, “suffered a gunshot wound from the incident,” according to his defense attorney Lott Rolfe, when he tried to flee at high speed and struck through at least six law enforcement vehicles that were blocking him from leaving a parking lot.

Bryant is currently facing drug and gun charges from a 2018 indictment and is on parole from the state Department of Corrections, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Federal prosecutors sought to revoke the pretrial release of Bryant.

The FBI didn’t release many details about the shooting Tuesday, but a motion for revocation and a request for a warrant filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens notes members of the FBI GET-Rock Task Force were monitoring potential drug activity when they saw Bryant, in a gray Dodge Challenger, conduct “what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction.”

He said “multiple members” of the task force positioned their vehicles to block the Challenger from leaving the store parking lot, but Bryant tried to escape, striking "at least six law enforcement vehicles, including a marked Arkansas State (Police) vehicle. (He) also drove toward individuals who were not in their vehicles” and slammed into the side of the store, Givens wrote.

After Bryant’s arrest, task force officers saw “multiple bags of suspected fentanyl, numerous suspected prescription pills, suspected marijuana, and a large amount of U.S. currency” inside the Challenger, according to the warrant.

Bryant and another man, Sparkle Hobbs, 32, are facing a Jan. 25, 2021, jury trial on charges of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.