Fleeing Russians follow path of 1917 refugees to Istanbul ROBERT BADENDIECK and MEHMET GUZEL, Associated Press Oct. 3, 2022 Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 6:50 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Russian YouTube vlogger Niki Proshin, 28, shoots a video log for his YouTube channel while wandering next to the historic Ortakoy Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Vladimir Putin's military draft "changed everything" for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader's mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Protesters attend a demonstration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Vladimir Putin's military draft "changed everything" for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader's mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 A "Russians Against War" poster hangs inside the home of Eva Rapoport, the Istanbul coordinator for The Ark, a group helping Russians fleeing their country, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Vladimir Putin's military draft "changed everything" for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader's mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Russian YouTube vlogger Niki Proshin, 28, doing a livestream via a mobile phone, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Vladimir Putin's military draft "changed everything" for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader's mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Russian former sales manager and anti-war activist Maxim Bocharov, 38, stands for a photograph next to an anti-war demonstration near the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Vladimir Putin's military draft "changed everything" for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader's mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 The Istanbul coordinator for The Ark, a group helping Russians fleeing their country, Eva Rapoport, works in her home in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Vladimir Putin's military draft "changed everything" for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader's mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Protesters attend a demonstration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Vladimir Putin's military draft "changed everything" for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader's mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Pins with anti-war slogans placed on a table in the home of Eva Rapoport, the Istanbul coordinator for The Ark, a group helping Russians fleeing their country, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Vladimir Putin's military draft "changed everything" for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader's mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 The Istanbul coordinator for The Ark, a group helping Russians fleeing their country, Eva Rapoport, looks on during an interview with The Associated Press in her home in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Vladimir Putin's military draft "changed everything" for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader's mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul. Khalil Hamra/AP Show More Show Less
ISTANBUL (AP) — Vladimir Putin’s military draft “changed everything” for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader's mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul.
Niki Proshin, 28, left St. Petersburg last week, part of a torrent of Russian men escaping their homeland following Putin's Sept. 21 declaration of a “partial mobilization” for the war in Ukraine. The Russian military call-up came as some Russian troops have been forced to retreat amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Written By
ROBERT BADENDIECK and MEHMET GUZEL