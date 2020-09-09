Flamingos fundraiser

Pictured are: Terri Malo, chair of the TCW Families in Need Committee; Karen Seferi, Trumbull Food Pantry coordinator; Jennifer Gillis, Trumbull Social Services caseworker coordinator; and Sandra Weiner, TCW president. less Pictured are: Terri Malo, chair of the TCW Families in Need Committee; Karen Seferi, Trumbull Food Pantry coordinator; Jennifer Gillis, Trumbull Social Services caseworker coordinator; and Sandra Weiner, TCW ... more Photo: Contributed Photos / Photo: Contributed Photos / Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Flamingos fundraiser 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Trumbull Community Women (TCW) presented the Trumbull Food Pantry with a check for $1,500 on Tuesday, Sept. 1. This donation was made possible thanks to all the participants of TCW’s Flamingos fundraiser.

The fundraiser began in early June and was extended through early September to accommodate all the requests and donations received. Trumbull Community Women placed a flock of flamingos on lawns for a $25 donation, the proceeds of which were entirely donated to the food pantry. With the idea of having fun while making a contribution, the flamingos were placed on lawns, accompanied by a sign showing support for the food pantry. The minimum donation was $25.

For more information on TCW, visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org.