State Reps. Dave Rutigliano (R-123) and Laura Devlin (R-134) are standing in front of a car full of worn and tattered flags collected on Saturday, June 13, during their fourth annual flag collection, in cooperation with the Trumbull American Legion Post #141. For this year's flag collection, the lawmakers observed social distancing practices with a car drop-off at Middlebrook Elementary School. The flags will be given to the American Legion for proper retirement.