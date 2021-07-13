Five years on, Rio de Janeiro chases elusive Olympics legacy DAVID BILLER and MAURICIO SAVARESE, Associated Press July 13, 2021 Updated: July 13, 2021 3:26 p.m.
1 of9 A venue at Olympic Park is reflected in a pool of water in the Barra da Tijuca western zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. With the Olympics about to kick off in Tokyo, the prior host is struggling to make good on legacy promises with Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park venues mostly unused. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 The sun sets over the Olympic canoe slalom circuit at Radical Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. The park's centerpiece, a reservoir feeding a rapids course, is used by the Brazilian canoeing confederation to train. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2016 file photo, Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, left, hugs IOC President Thomas Bach as Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike smiles during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. With the Olympics about to kick off in Tokyo, the prior host is struggling to make good on legacy promises with Rio's Olympic Park venues mostly unused. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 The sun sets over the Olympic canoe slalom circuit at Radical Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. With the Olympics about to kick off in Tokyo, the prior host is struggling to make good on legacy promises. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A man rides a skateboard at Radical Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Hundreds of joggers, dog walkers, skateboarders and picnicking families come each day. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Cyclists ride on the BMX course at Radical Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. The mountain bike course was recently excavated from head-high grass. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 A man walks on the banks of the Guanabara Bay littered with garbage, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. The bay waters where the the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics sailing competitions took place have not been cleaned of sewage, as had been promised. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Trash litters the banks of Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Demolition of an elevated highway allowed for sweeping views of the Guanabara Bay where the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics sailing competitions took place, but its waters weren’t cleaned of sewage, as had been promised. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 A discarded doll lays atop trash littering the coast of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Demolition of an elevated highway allowed for sweeping views of the bay where the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics sailing competitions took place, but its waters weren’t cleaned of sewage, as had been promised. Bruna Prado/AP Show More Show Less
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — With the Olympics about to kick off in Tokyo, the prior host is struggling to make good on legacy promises.
Brazil’s government is providing assurances that Rio de Janeiro’s Olympic Park venues won’t be abandoned, while City Hall rebuilds a beleaguered bus system and is again pledging to create schools from the dismantled Arena of the Future.
DAVID BILLER and MAURICIO SAVARESE