Five Trumbull eateries fail health inspections in June, July

TRUMBULL — Five of the 10 restaurants inspected by town health department staff in June and July didn’t receive passing scores, according to town records. However, all of those restaurants have since corrected their issues, said a town health official.
Of the five, four of the restaurants are located at Westfield Trumbull mall — Arepa Bar and Grill, Guacamole’s Mexican Cuisine, Pretzel Maker and Sarku Japan. The fifth is New England Young at Heart, which provides meals to the Trumbull Senior Citizen Center.