Fitness center bulking up memberships after pandemic decline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — When COVID-19 first descended on the country in March 2020, health clubs represented a no-brainer when the time came to shut down businesses. All that huffing and puffing spewed countless virus droplets into the air.
The YMCA on Charleston’s Hillcrest Drive shut down for a while in 2020, then opened only its fitness area for a time. Supervisors closed locker rooms. Anyone working out had to be masked. Locker rooms eventually reopened, but the face mask requirement remained in place.