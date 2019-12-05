https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Fisherman-discovers-man-s-body-floating-in-14883456.php
Fisherman discovers man's body floating in Louisiana river
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A uthorities in Louisiana are trying to identify a body found floating in the Red River early Wednesday morning.
A fisherman near the Red River South Marina in Bossier City reported the man's body to Bossier Parish deputies, the sheriff's office said.
Marine patrol deputies were nearby recovering a sunken boat when they received the call, Lt. Bill Davis said in a statement.
The parish corner's office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death, news outlets reported. The man hasn't been identified.
