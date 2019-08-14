First Selectman Golf Classic to benefit Trumbull High

The eighth annual First Selectman’s Golf Classic will take place Monday, August 19, at Tashua Knolls Golf Course in Trumbull. As in years past, the proceeds of the Golf Classic will go to high school athletic booster clubs and academic teams, such as the ACE Foundation. There are 128 golfers expected to play.

This event will include the 18-hole golf tournament, lunch, and dinner. There are 50 raffle prizes, as well as high-end prizes ready to be won by lucky raffle ticket winners. High-end prizes include a YMCA family membership, four tickets to a Mets game, four tickets to two different Yankees games, and a golf club driver.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said she was proud to contnue this tradition that helps Trumbull students.

“I want to thank all our golfers, as well as, our corporate and local business sponsors of this year’s Golf Classic,” she said.”

Gold-level sponsors this year which include Merit Insurance, The United Illuminating Company/The Southern Connecticut Gas Company, The Mustard Seed Foundation, and Durham Transportation. Several $500 hole sponsorships are still available. To sponsor a hole contact Kathy McGannon at 203-452-5001 or kmcgannon@trumbull-ct.gov.