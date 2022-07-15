Fires ravage French forests near Atlantic as Europe heats up July 15, 2022 Updated: July 15, 2022 6:20 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — A thousand firefighters with 10 water-dumping planes struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged pine forests near the Atlantic coast.
High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. No victims have been reported so far in the French fires, though some homes and cars have been damaged.