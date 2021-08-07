Fires rampage through forests in Greece, thousands evacuated MICHAEL VARAKLAS and ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press Aug. 7, 2021 Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 3:34 a.m.
1 of18 A man watches the flames as wildfire approaches Kochyli beach near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, late Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
2 of18 A boy moves mules to a farm during the evacuation of Kochyli beach near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
3 of18 A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as volunteers hold the water hose in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
4 of18 A man throws water from a swimming pool as the fire approaches his house in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
5 of18 Smoke spreads over Parnitha mountain during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles), northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
6 of18 A ferry approaches Kochyli beach to evacuate people near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
7 of18 People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
8 of18 People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
9 of18 People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
10 of18 People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
11 of18 People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
12 of18 People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
13 of18 A volunteer works to extinguish a fire in Yatagan of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021.
14 of18 Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Yatagan of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021.
15 of18 Smoke spreads over Parnitha mountain during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles), northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
16 of18 A volunteer, left, walks through smoke of a fire during a wildfire in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
17 of18 Firefighters operate in Agios Stefanos, northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
18 of18 An helicopter operates over Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
THRAKOMAKEDONES, Greece (AP) — Wildfires rampaged through massive swaths of Greece’s last remaining forests for yet another day Saturday, encroaching on more inhabited areas after burning scores of homes, businesses and farms.
In neighboring Turkey, fires described as the worst in decades have swept through stretches of the country’s southern coast for the past 10 days, killing eight people.
