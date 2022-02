A Vermont farm has lost more than 100 cattle in a fire that ripped through its barn in Stowe.

The Percy Family Farm barn was engulfed in flames late Wednesday night. The barn housed more than 100 animals and several pieces of equipment, WCAX-TV reported.

“We didn’t get any of them out,” said Paul Percy, one of the owners. “There were some calves in that other barn; we got them out. But it was so hot the fire department couldn’t stop that one from burning."

The barn was a total loss.

The fire happened the night after another fire destroyed a barn in Alburgh, killing 20 animals.

Kerry Juaire said she checked on her barn around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday before going to bed and around 11:20 p.m. she looked out her back window to see it in flames, the news station reported.

“Knowing that there was nothing I could do and replaying that in my mind again and again and again is excruciating,” she said.

The animals, including horses, cows, lambs and chickens, died. Three horses that were out in the pasture survived.