Fires burn at Portland protest at immigration building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least two fires broke out at Portland's Immigration and Customs Enforcement building during a demonstration Saturday night but the building itself was not set on fire, officials said.

Portland police responded to the building to help after the Federal Protective Service, which provides security at federal buildings, reported that a group outside the building was starting a fire, police spokesperson Sgt. Kevin Allen said. Officers found at least two fires when they arrived, including one that appeared to be against the building, he said.