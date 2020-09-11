Firefighters from 4 states to train in western Nebraska

GERING, Neb. (AP) — As wildfires rage across the western United States, some 200 firefighters from four states will gather in western Nebraska this weekend to train for battling fire in rugged terrain.

The three-day Western Nebraska Engine Academy training exercise starts Saturday in the hills south of Gering, Scottsbluff radio station KNEB reported. Firefighters from 30 cities are expected to participate in the Type III incident training, with a management team of about 35 based out of Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Multiple fire engines, helicopters and planes will be traveling in and around the area into Monday, officials said, with active fire exercises in the Cedar Canyon and Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Areas.

The training provides firefighters with experience needed for wildland firefighting certifications.