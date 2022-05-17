Firefighters demoted for drug use after death investigation

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — One New Britain fire official has been fired and seven other firefighters have been disciplined following an investigation into drug use at firehouses around the Connecticut city, the mayor said.
The investigation began after the apparent drug-related death of a 36-year-old off-duty firefighter in his home in January. The results of toxicology tests are pending, but evidence obtained during the criminal investigation led to an administrative review, Mayor Erin Stewart said Tuesday.