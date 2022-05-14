Fire in commercial building in India kills at least 27 May 13, 2022 Updated: May 14, 2022 1 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Fire officials try to douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 14, 2022. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday, killing at least 19 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 National Disaster Response Force soldiers help fire officials to douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 14, 2022. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday, killing at least 19 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 A fire official quenches his thirst after dousing a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 14, 2022. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday, killing at least 19 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 A fire official returns after controlling a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 14, 2022. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday, killing at least 19 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Fire officials try to douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 13, 2022. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday, killing at least 19 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. Dinesh Joshi/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Fire officials try to douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 13, 2022. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday, killing at least 19 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. Dinesh Joshi/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Fire officials try to douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 13, 2022. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday, killing at least 19 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. Dinesh Joshi/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 People watch as fire officials control a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 14, 2022. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday, killing at least 19 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 National Disaster Response Force soldiers help fire officials to control a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 14, 2022. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday, killing at least 19 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 A fire official carries water pipe to douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 14, 2022. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday, killing at least 19 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 A person watches as fire officials douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 14, 2022. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday, killing at least 19 people and leaving several injured, the fire control room said. Dozens of people have been rescued from the commercial building, mainly shops, in the Mundka area in the western part of New Delhi. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
NEW DELHI (AP) — A massive fire erupted Friday evening in a four-story commercial building in the Indian capital, killing at least 27 people and leaving several others injured, the fire control room said.
Dozens of people have been rescued from the building, which contains mainly shops, the control room said. The building is located in the Mundka area in western New Delhi.