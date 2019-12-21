Fire in Las Vegas apartment complex kills 4, injures 7

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four people were killed and seven others injured Saturday morning in a fire in a three-story apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas, authorities said.

The fire department said five of the injured were in critical condition and that cause of the fire was under investigation as firefighters checked the complex for remaining hot spots, the department said.

Residents evacuated from the Alpine Motel Apartments complex were taken to a school where the Southern Nevada Red Cross said it sent personnel to provide assistance.