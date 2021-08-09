Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California CHRISTOPHER WEBER and JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press Aug. 9, 2021 Updated: Aug. 9, 2021 4:20 a.m.
1 of10 A fire truck drives through central Greenville, which was largely leveled by the Dixie Fire, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Deer wander among homes and vehicles destroyed by the Dixie Fire in the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Following the Dixie Fire, flames burn in a tree in the Canyondam area of Plumas County, Calif., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 This Aug. 7, 2021 photo shows a classic Chevrolet El Camino that was lost along with the home of "Pete" Reyna Wednesday evening in Chicago Park. About a two-hour drive south from the Dixie Fire, crews had surrounded nearly half of the River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed 68 homes and other buildings. Evacuation orders for thousands of people in Nevada and Placer counties were lifted Friday. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Elias Funez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 The melted metal from a pickup truck's rims ran down the driveway of this Chicago Park home after the River Fire burned through here Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. About a two-hour drive south from the Dixie Fire, crews had surrounded nearly half of the River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed 68 homes and other buildings. Evacuation orders for thousands of people in Nevada and Placer counties were lifted Friday. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Elias Funez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Smoke from western wildfires funnels along Colorado's Front Range and obscures the skyline Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Smoke from western wildfires funnels along Colorado's Front Range and obscures the skyline Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies the Dixie Fire burns in Northern California on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP) AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Deer wander among homes and vehicles destroyed by the Dixie Fire in the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 A deer wanders among homes and vehicles destroyed by the Dixie Fire in the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather.
The winds weren’t expected to reach the ferocious speeds that helped the Dixie Fire explode in size last week. But they were nonetheless concerning for firefighters working in unprecedented conditions to protect thousands of threatened homes.
Written By
CHRISTOPHER WEBER and JONATHAN J. COOPER