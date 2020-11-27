Fire dept. holds gift card drive in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — The Long Hill Fire Dept. will be hosting a gift card drive, instead of the department’s traditional toy drive on Saturday Nov. 28, from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m., at Long Hill Station 3, 4229 Madison Ave. The drive will benefit Trumbull social services.

This year the drive will take on a new name, The Kyleigh Leos Memorial Gift Card Drive, in honor of Kyleigh’s longstanding contribution and involvement with the event and her love and joy she shared with many, according to the department.

At the request of Trumbull Social Services and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, donations are being sought for new and activated gift cards instead of the traditional toy gift. The cards will be collected and distributed by Trumbull Social Services to residents in need in the community. Gift cards can be of any denomination and from any local retailer, major online merchant, or financial institution.

This annual event is a tradition within the department and the town. It has been conducted for over a decade and has resulted in thousands of gifts being donated to children, families and hospitals in the region.

Those who cannot attend but would still like to donate should contact the district office at 203-452-0779 to arrange a safe and socially distant drop-off.