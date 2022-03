BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Pepperidge Farm said it has resumed baking at a facility in Connecticut after a fire there Wednesday that consumed several drums of an acid solution.

The fire, which broke out at about 4:30 a.m., was contained in a tent used to store the plastic drums containing a sulfuric acid-based solution used for wastewater treatment at the 6 1/2-acre facility in Bloomfield, company officials said.