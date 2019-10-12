Fire badly damages Washington state food bank

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — A food bank that serves roughly 1,100 people in Pierce County, Washington was damaged in a fire Friday and officials don't yet know how much food, if any, can be saved.

Spanaway Food Bank director Harold Smith says families in need of food showed up throughout the day of the fire and were directed to other food banks for help. Smith says the food bank's freezers and refrigerators were lost, and the food might not be salvageable. He says the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will make that determination.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesman Darrin Shaw says the structure was heavily involved when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

Smith says the facility, which has operated for four decades, hands out about 15,000 pounds of food every month.