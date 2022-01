BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An early morning fire Friday at a church in Louisiana's capital left $150,000 worth of damages but no injuries, authorities said.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded about 5:30 a.m. to a fire in North Baton Rouge at Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church. When firefighters entered the building, they found flames coming from the pulpit and baptism area. The blaze was under control by 6:05 a.m., news outlets reported.