Finding humor in Ukraine war? It's (always) the Onion's way

NEW YORK (AP) — Like all effective satire, the Onion's headline had a ring of truth: “Putin Pleased as Plot to Ruin Russian Economy, Destroy International Standing Goes Exactly to Plan.”
A month after Russia invaded Ukraine, the comedy website has been willing to Go There, to look for humor in the most searing of stories even as it unfolds. The satirical site has identified Russian President Vladimir Putin's college major as “aggression,” showed a coastal resort in Ukraine “with extremely affordable rates right now” and said the United Nations is escalating its response to the invasion from “warnings” to “stern warnings.”