Finding Nemo movie at Tashua Pool

Schedule of Movies in the Park and Dive-In Movies

Dive-In Movies

Dive-In Movies movie night will be held at Tashua Pool. The schedule of movies is:

Thursday, July 18, 8:45 p.m., Finding Nemo

Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8:15 p.m., Aquaman

Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather.

Pool noodles and small tubes may be used during this event (subject to lifeguard discretion).

Movies in the Park

Twin Brooks Park will hold Movies in the Park. The schedule of movies is:

Thursday, Aug. 1, 8:15 p.m., The Goonies

Thursday, Aug. 15, 8:15 p.m., Ralph Breaks the Internet

Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather. Bring a lawn chair.

Food trucks will be available at 7 p.m.