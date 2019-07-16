https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Finding-Nemo-movie-at-Tashua-Pool-14099270.php
Finding Nemo movie at Tashua Pool
Schedule of Movies in the Park and Dive-In Movies
Dive-In Movies
Dive-In Movies movie night will be held at Tashua Pool. The schedule of movies is:
Thursday, July 18, 8:45 p.m., Finding Nemo
Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8:15 p.m., Aquaman
Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather.
Pool noodles and small tubes may be used during this event (subject to lifeguard discretion).
Movies in the Park
Twin Brooks Park will hold Movies in the Park. The schedule of movies is:
Thursday, Aug. 1, 8:15 p.m., The Goonies
Thursday, Aug. 15, 8:15 p.m., Ralph Breaks the Internet
Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather. Bring a lawn chair.
Food trucks will be available at 7 p.m.
