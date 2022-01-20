Finance reports: Youngkin raised big bucks post election

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Corporate interests with business before the state government cut hefty checks to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's campaign committee after his victory in November through the end of December, according to finance reports filed this week.
Youngkin, who was sworn into office Saturday, raised about $2.2 million in mostly cash as well as in-kind contributions between Nov. 26 and Dec. 31, according to campaign committee finance reports compiled by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. He reported ending the period with nearly $2 million cash on hand.