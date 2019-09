Final concert of the season features The Barons

The Barons will finish off the summer concert series at the Town Hall gazebo on Sept. 3.

The 2019 summer concerts fiinal concert of the season will feature The Barons on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the gazebo on the Town Hall Green.

In case of rain, the concert will be held on Thursday of that week, unless otherwise noted. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.