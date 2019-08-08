Fiery 4-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 in San Jose

In this Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, photo released by the San Jose Fire Department shows a fiery four-vehicle crash in San Jose, Calif. San Jose Fire Captain Brad Cloutier says all four vehicles caught fire and were destroyed in the deadly collision reported at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday north of Bailey Avenue and south of state Highway 85. (San Jose Fire Department via AP) less In this Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, photo released by the San Jose Fire Department shows a fiery four-vehicle crash in San Jose, Calif. San Jose Fire Captain Brad Cloutier says all four vehicles caught fire and ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Fiery 4-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 2 in San Jose 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says one person died and two others were injured in a fiery four-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in San Jose that caused traffic to back up for miles.

San Jose Fire Captain Brad Cloutier says all four vehicles caught fire and were destroyed in the collision reported at about 3:30 a.m. north of Bailey Avenue and south of state Highway 85.

Most lanes on the heavily used highway were closed after the collision.

Official said all lanes reopened later Thursday.