Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on their COVID-19 shots ahead of the Christmas holiday, and health officials said Tuesday that that has them worried.
“The numbers have been improving recently, and though this is better than the vast majority of the nation, it is way below where we would like to see it,” State Epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield said during a briefing on the high numbers of cases and hospitalizations the state is experiencing for COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory virus RSV.