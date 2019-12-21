Fewer deer, bears killed in New Hampshire in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Hunters killed fewer deer and bears in New Hampshire this year, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

The unofficial 2019 deer kill was 12,144, said Eric Orff, a wildlife biologist. That's a 14 percent decrease from the 2018 total, which was one of the largest totals ever, he said.

The 2019 total is the seventh highest in nearly a century.

As for bears, hunters killed 885 bears this year, down from the record 1,053 killed last year, he said.