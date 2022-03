TRUMBULL — After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Hope is returning next month.

The event — which takes place April 30 on the grounds of the Westfield Trumbull mall — will include a kids’ Touch-a-Truck, food trucks, a variety of vendors, crafts, face painting and children’s fingerprinting offered by officers of the Trumbull Police Department. The festival will benefit the Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport.

The center provides crisis and supportive services to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence and child abuse in six local communities, including Trumbull. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the services the center offers increased by more than 25 percent. Demand for domestic violence services alone has increased by 18 percent, according to the center.

The Festival of Hope first took place in 2019, and, though organizers said it was successful, COVID put the event on pause until this year. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will take place in the parking area between Panera Bread , L.A. Fitness and the Green parking garage.

Though admission is free, attendees are encouraged to make an optional donation to CFJ at the festival’s entrance.

Debra A. Greenwood, President & CEO of The Center for Family Justice said in a news release that the Festival of Hope is especially meaningful to CFJ because it takes place during both Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Awareness months.

“The Festival of Hope highlights all the excellent work we do in the community to keep kids safe and protected from abuse,” she said. “While the festival is lots of fun for families, there’s a serious element of our work that’s reflected in offering parents the peace of mind of helping keep their children safe with this fingerprinting service.”