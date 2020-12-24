Feral pigs flummox Puerto Rico, infiltrate communities DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 10:26 a.m.
1 of7 A mature Vietnamese pot-bellied pig roams the streets of the Cantera community in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2020. The former pets — or descendants of former pets — have reproduced at such an alarming rate that the U.S. territory declared a health emergency last year so federal officials could start eradicating them. Carlos Giusti/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 A Vietnamese pot-bellied pig crosses a road in the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec.11, 2020. The former pets, or descendants of former pets, have reproduced at such an alarming rate that the U.S. territory declared a health emergency last year so federal officials could start eradicating them. Carlos Giusti/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Feral Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs scavenge trash at the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2020. The pigs are the latest non-native species to invade a growing number of communities in Puerto Rico like iguanas and caimans did before them, although these are proving particularly hard to control and can't be killed for food because they carry so many diseases. Carlos Giusti/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 A feral Vietnamese pot-bellied pig roams in the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2020. The feral pig problem started about five years ago after people began buying them as pets without knowing they would grow to weigh 250 pounds or more. Carlos Giusti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Feral Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs roam in the Cantera district of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2020. The former pets — or descendants of former pets — have reproduced at such an alarming rate that the U.S. territory declared a health emergency last year so federal officials could start eradicating them. Carlos Giusti/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Valerie Figueroa walks in front of a cage installed by USDA/APHIS wildlife services, after a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig got trapped earlier that week at the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2020. While there are no official numbers, Gustavo Olivieri, Caribbean district assistant supervisor for USDA/APHIS wildlife services, estimates there are now thousands of pigs roaming across Puerto Rico, with 67 of the island's 78 municipalities reporting that they've seen them. Carlos Giusti/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 A feral Vietnamese pot-bellied sow roams the streets of the Cantera community with her piglets, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2020. The pigs start reproducing before they're a year old, and they can give birth to up to 10 piglets at a time. Carlos Giusti/AP Show More Show Less
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Thousands of Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs are snorting and squealing their way across Puerto Rico in what many fear has become an unstoppable quest to eat and reproduce on an island struggling to stop them.
They forage through gardens and farms, knock over trash cans and leave pungent trails of urine and excrement, stopping occasionally to bathe if they find potholes full of rainwater. The former pets — or descendants of former pets — have reproduced at such an alarming rate that the U.S. territory declared a health emergency last year so federal officials could start eradicating them.