Female rabbit available for adoption

Ellie

Ellie is a female rabbit between 1-2-years-old and very easy to handle. She has been spayed and could be paired with a neutered male.

Male and female rabbits that have been altered can bond and have happy lives together.

To visit Ellie and other pets available for adoption, stop by Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.