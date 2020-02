Female pitbull mix available for adoption

Ivy Ivy Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Female pitbull mix available for adoption 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ivy is a 7-year-old spayed female pitbull mix. She is generally low key and loves to be with her people. She would do best in a home with an experienced dog owner.

Visit Ivy and other dogs and cats available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.